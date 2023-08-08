Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EBIX, BL, IRBT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX), where a total volume of 6,745 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 674,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 154.1% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 437,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,500 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) saw options trading volume of 7,869 contracts, representing approximately 786,900 underlying shares or approximately 152.6% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 515,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,300 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 5,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 521,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,400 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
