News & Insights

Markets
EBAY

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EBAY, STLD, BBY

February 27, 2024 — 01:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total of 38,358 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.4% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 7,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,300 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) saw options trading volume of 5,833 contracts, representing approximately 583,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 12,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EBAY options, STLD options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 My Morning Joe Stock Watch
 RG Historical Stock Prices
 RBOT Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EBAY
STLD
BBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.