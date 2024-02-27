Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EBAY, STLD, BBY

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) saw options trading volume of 5,833 contracts, representing approximately 583,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 12,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:
