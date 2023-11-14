Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DVA, BL, PLAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total volume of 12,414 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.6% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,300 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) saw options trading volume of 4,508 contracts, representing approximately 450,800 underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,100 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 4,719 contracts, representing approximately 471,900 underlying shares or approximately 73% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 646,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
