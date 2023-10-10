Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DRS, SPB, VTYX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Leonardo DRS Inc (Symbol: DRS), where a total volume of 5,125 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 512,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.3% of DRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,100 underlying shares of DRS. Below is a chart showing DRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 3,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 377,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 587,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,900 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ventyx Biosciences Inc (Symbol: VTYX) saw options trading volume of 4,033 contracts, representing approximately 403,300 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of VTYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares of VTYX. Below is a chart showing VTYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

