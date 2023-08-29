Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DPZ, JBL, AI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 2,357 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 235,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 396,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 5,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 599,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,500 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 80,784 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 5,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,700 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, JBL options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

