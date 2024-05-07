News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, AAPL, PANW

May 07, 2024 — 01:49 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 441,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 44.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 541.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 19,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 793,425 contracts, representing approximately 79.3 million underlying shares or approximately 117.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 129,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 34,388 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 101.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

