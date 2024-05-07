Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, AAPL, PANW

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 793,425 contracts, representing approximately 79.3 million underlying shares or approximately 117.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 129,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 34,388 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 101.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DIS options, AAPL options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
