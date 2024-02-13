Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CYTK, AXON, CSCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK), where a total of 9,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 952,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 1,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 152,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 83,218 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 14,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

