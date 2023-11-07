Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CVX, NXPI, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 59,899 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 3,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,600 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) options are showing a volume of 12,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 5,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 518,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 1,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,300 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, NXPI options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.