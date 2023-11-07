Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CVX, NXPI, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 59,899 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 3,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,600 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:
NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) options are showing a volume of 12,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 5,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 518,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 1,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,300 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVX options, NXPI options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IVOP
SCHP Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.