Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, GPRE, HLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 19,426 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 4,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 441,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw options trading volume of 8,406 contracts, representing approximately 840,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,700 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

