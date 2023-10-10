Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, GPRE, HLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 19,426 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 4,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 441,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw options trading volume of 8,406 contracts, representing approximately 840,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,700 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRM options, GPRE options, or HLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: FLAG Options Chain
OSUR shares outstanding history
CORE Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.