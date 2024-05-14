News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRL, CHPT, DIS

May 14, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL), where a total volume of 3,301 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 330,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.3% of CRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 547,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of CRL. Below is a chart showing CRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 72,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 68,411 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

