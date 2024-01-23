News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CR, AZTA, ARCB

January 23, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crane Co (Symbol: CR), where a total of 1,535 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 153,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 221,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Azenta Inc (Symbol: AZTA) options are showing a volume of 2,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 231,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of AZTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,000 underlying shares of AZTA. Below is a chart showing AZTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) options are showing a volume of 1,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 136,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CR options, AZTA options, or ARCB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

