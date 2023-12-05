Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CPB, UBER, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB), where a total volume of 12,107 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 2,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,300 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 141,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 6,235 contracts, representing approximately 623,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPB options, UBER options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.