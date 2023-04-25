Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, MSFT, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 23,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 127.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 4,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 291,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 23,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 27,949 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 90.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 2,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, MSFT options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.