Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COIN, ROKU, IOVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 222,795 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 174.8% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 12,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 121,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 4,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,900 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) options are showing a volume of 87,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.2% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 7,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 717,000 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, ROKU options, or IOVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.