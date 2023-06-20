News & Insights

Markets
CMG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, PYPL, NFLX

June 20, 2023 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 4,536 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 453,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 173.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 260,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2030 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2030 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 285,756 contracts, representing approximately 28.6 million underlying shares or approximately 149.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 44,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 102,212 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 131.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 6,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, PYPL options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Chase Coleman Stock Picks
 HEWI YTD Return
 Clorox DMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMG
PYPL
NFLX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.