Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, PYPL, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 4,536 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 453,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 173.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 260,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2030 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2030 strike highlighted in orange:
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 285,756 contracts, representing approximately 28.6 million underlying shares or approximately 149.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 44,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 102,212 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 131.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 6,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMG options, PYPL options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
