Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CLF, OXY, LOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total of 35,015 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 3,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,100 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 41,641 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 2,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,600 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 10,860 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLF options, OXY options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

