News & Insights

Markets
CLF

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CLF, OXY, LOW

January 23, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total of 35,015 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 3,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,100 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 41,641 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 2,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,600 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 10,860 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLF options, OXY options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of AOS
 ETFs Holding SLF
 NYM Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLF
OXY
LOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.