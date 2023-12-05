Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CIM, PG, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), where a total volume of 6,452 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 645,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,900 underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 28,349 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 4,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,700 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 55,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,000 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CIM options, PG options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: FXNC Stock Predictions
NVSL Split History
Funds Holding IBTK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.