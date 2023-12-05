Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CIM, PG, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), where a total volume of 6,452 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 645,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,900 underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 28,349 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 4,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,700 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 55,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,000 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

