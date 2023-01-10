Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CHK, CL, EBIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), where a total of 14,631 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.5% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,500 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) saw options trading volume of 28,250 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 86.9% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 24,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) saw options trading volume of 2,952 contracts, representing approximately 295,200 underlying shares or approximately 86.1% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
