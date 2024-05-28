News & Insights

Markets
CELH

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CELH, CAVA, DKS

May 28, 2024 — 04:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total volume of 164,790 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 350.7% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 37,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 42,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 189.4% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 3,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,600 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 16,055 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 186.3% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,300 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CELH options, CAVA options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RTN Options Chain
 UNF shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of YQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CELH
CAVA
DKS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.