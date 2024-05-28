Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CELH, CAVA, DKS

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 42,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 189.4% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 3,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,600 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 16,055 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 186.3% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,300 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
