Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CELH, CAVA, DKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total volume of 164,790 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 350.7% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 37,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 42,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 189.4% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 3,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,600 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 16,055 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 186.3% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,300 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

