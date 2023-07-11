Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CARR, EBAY, AXP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR), where a total of 26,018 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,000 underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 21,858 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 11,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 3,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CARR options, EBAY options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.