Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BX, MPWR, BALL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 24,283 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.1% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,500 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) saw options trading volume of 3,898 contracts, representing approximately 389,800 underlying shares or approximately 68% of MPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 573,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of MPWR. Below is a chart showing MPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) options are showing a volume of 13,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,400 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BX options, MPWR options, or BALL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ICL shares outstanding history
CATB shares outstanding history
CSR Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.