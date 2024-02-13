News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BX, MPWR, BALL

February 13, 2024 — 01:16 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 24,283 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.1% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,500 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) saw options trading volume of 3,898 contracts, representing approximately 389,800 underlying shares or approximately 68% of MPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 573,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of MPWR. Below is a chart showing MPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) options are showing a volume of 13,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,400 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

