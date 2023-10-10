News & Insights

Markets
BURL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BURL, PLUG, MAXN

October 10, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total of 6,210 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 621,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 90,090 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 14,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (Symbol: MAXN) options are showing a volume of 4,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 474,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of MAXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 983,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of MAXN. Below is a chart showing MAXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BURL options, PLUG options, or MAXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding BRCN
 Institutional Holders of TAL
 SHPG Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BURL
PLUG
MAXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.