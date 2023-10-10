Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BURL, PLUG, MAXN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total of 6,210 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 621,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 90,090 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 14,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (Symbol: MAXN) options are showing a volume of 4,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 474,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of MAXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 983,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of MAXN. Below is a chart showing MAXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BURL options, PLUG options, or MAXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.