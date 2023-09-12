Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BTU, CAL, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 11,817 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) saw options trading volume of 2,287 contracts, representing approximately 228,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 10,408 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:
