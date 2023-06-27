Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BOOT, ALB, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT), where a total of 3,509 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 350,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 772,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,200 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 8,363 contracts, representing approximately 836,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 37,733 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 2,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,700 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
