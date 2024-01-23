Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BLDR, DPZ, LNTH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR), where a total volume of 6,438 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 643,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.7% of BLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of BLDR. Below is a chart showing BLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,478 contracts, representing approximately 247,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 464,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH) saw options trading volume of 6,477 contracts, representing approximately 647,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

