News & Insights

Markets
BLDR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BLDR, DPZ, LNTH

January 23, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR), where a total volume of 6,438 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 643,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.7% of BLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of BLDR. Below is a chart showing BLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,478 contracts, representing approximately 247,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 464,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH) saw options trading volume of 6,477 contracts, representing approximately 647,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BLDR options, DPZ options, or LNTH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding CCRD
 BSJJ Historical Stock Prices
 VERI market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLDR
DPZ
LNTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.