Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BGC, NUE, CEIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC), where a total volume of 9,725 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 972,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of BGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,100 underlying shares of BGC. Below is a chart showing BGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 5,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 572,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,600 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) saw options trading volume of 1,730 contracts, representing approximately 173,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,200 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BGC options, NUE options, or CEIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RDIV
TBSI Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.