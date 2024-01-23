Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BGC, NUE, CEIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC), where a total volume of 9,725 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 972,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of BGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,100 underlying shares of BGC. Below is a chart showing BGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 5,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 572,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,600 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) saw options trading volume of 1,730 contracts, representing approximately 173,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,200 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

