Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, OSTK, DOCU

August 15, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 732 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 73,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2550 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) options are showing a volume of 12,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 5,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,700 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 11,410 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,300 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

