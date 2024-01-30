News & Insights

Markets
AZO

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, HD, VRT

January 30, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 75,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,700 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 17,265 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 3,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 23,872 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, HD options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Yield
 Institutional Holders of AERI
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IBCA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZO
HD
VRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.