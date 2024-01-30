Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, HD, VRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 75,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,700 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:
Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 17,265 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 3,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 23,872 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZO options, HD options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dividend Yield
Institutional Holders of AERI
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IBCA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.