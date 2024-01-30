Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, HD, VRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 75,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,700 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 17,265 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 3,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 23,872 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, HD options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

