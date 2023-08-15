Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ARCB, NKE, MATV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), where a total volume of 2,944 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 294,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 31,257 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,900 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mativ Inc (Symbol: MATV) saw options trading volume of 2,548 contracts, representing approximately 254,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of MATV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,400 underlying shares of MATV. Below is a chart showing MATV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
