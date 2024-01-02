Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AR, ALB, T

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR), where a total of 26,863 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 7,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,300 underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 15,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 1,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 171,561 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 27,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AR options, ALB options, or T options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.