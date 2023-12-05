Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APPN, PNT, THO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN), where a total of 3,531 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 353,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.3% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 451,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,900 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Point Biopharma Global Inc (Symbol: PNT) options are showing a volume of 16,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.7% of PNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,200 underlying shares of PNT. Below is a chart showing PNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 3,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 376,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 486,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

