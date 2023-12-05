News & Insights

Markets
APPN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APPN, PNT, THO

December 05, 2023 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN), where a total of 3,531 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 353,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.3% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 451,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,900 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Point Biopharma Global Inc (Symbol: PNT) options are showing a volume of 16,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.7% of PNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,200 underlying shares of PNT. Below is a chart showing PNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 3,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 376,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 486,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APPN options, PNT options, or THO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SSSS Options Chain
 FRGI Historical Stock Prices
 MDLA Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APPN
PNT
THO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.