ANSS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ANSS, SCHW, DPZ

January 16, 2024 — 01:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ansys Inc. (Symbol: ANSS), where a total of 7,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 739,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of ANSS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,200 underlying shares of ANSS. Below is a chart showing ANSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 55,842 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,900 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANSS options, SCHW options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

