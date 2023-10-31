Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMGN, CE, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 13,490 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,500 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) saw options trading volume of 3,595 contracts, representing approximately 359,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of CE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 757,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,000 underlying shares of CE. Below is a chart showing CE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 1,851 contracts, representing approximately 185,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, CE options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
