Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, GOOGL, DIS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 635,475 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 63.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 78.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 34,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 278,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 20,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 106,638 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 6,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, GOOGL options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.