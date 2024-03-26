Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALKS, DKNG, VRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS), where a total volume of 15,015 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.6% of ALKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 15,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ALKS. Below is a chart showing ALKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 64,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 7,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 776,600 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 54,732 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 5,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,700 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALKS options, DKNG options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

