Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALB, WM, V

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 7,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 732,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) saw options trading volume of 5,015 contracts, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,300 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 17,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
