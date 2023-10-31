Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALB, DE, PRU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 16,844 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 6,826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 682,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) saw options trading volume of 7,455 contracts, representing approximately 745,500 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,700 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

