Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AFRM, CROX, HSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total volume of 97,790 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.4% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 10,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 9,079 contracts, representing approximately 907,900 underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 7,597 contracts, representing approximately 759,700 underlying shares or approximately 61% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, CROX options, or HSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

