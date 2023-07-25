Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AFRM, CROX, HSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total volume of 97,790 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.4% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 10,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 9,079 contracts, representing approximately 907,900 underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 7,597 contracts, representing approximately 759,700 underlying shares or approximately 61% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, CROX options, or HSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Oversold Canadian Stocks
CALT market cap history
WTR shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.