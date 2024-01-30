Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADP, HOOD, SLRN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP), where a total of 7,716 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 771,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 48,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 10,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And ACELYRIN Inc (Symbol: SLRN) saw options trading volume of 5,258 contracts, representing approximately 525,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of SLRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of SLRN. Below is a chart showing SLRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

