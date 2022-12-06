Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, SFIX, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 14,299 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) saw options trading volume of 12,017 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 1,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,500 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 59,475 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 8,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,400 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, SFIX options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.