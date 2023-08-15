Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, BWXT, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 14,249 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT) options are showing a volume of 3,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 341,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of BWXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of BWXT. Below is a chart showing BWXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 49,046 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

