Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, BWXT, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 14,249 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:
BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT) options are showing a volume of 3,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 341,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of BWXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of BWXT. Below is a chart showing BWXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 49,046 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, BWXT options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Best High Dividend Stocks
BSQR Historical Earnings
SKM Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.