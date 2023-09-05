Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ACMR, ULTA, MDGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR), where a total of 5,314 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 531,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 941,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,200 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 5,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 516,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 917,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $392.50 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $392.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 1,411 contracts, representing approximately 141,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ACMR options, ULTA options, or MDGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

