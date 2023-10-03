Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ABNB, UPS, CVX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 46,791 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 1,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 16,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 3,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 32,267 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, UPS options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.