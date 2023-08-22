Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ABNB, IDT, ADI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 27,938 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 2,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT) options are showing a volume of 557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of IDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 103,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of IDT. Below is a chart showing IDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 14,801 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,600 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, IDT options, or ADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.