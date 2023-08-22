Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ABNB, IDT, ADI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 27,938 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 2,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:
IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT) options are showing a volume of 557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of IDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 103,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of IDT. Below is a chart showing IDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 14,801 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,600 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, IDT options, or ADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding SMG
SOI YTD Return
Funds Holding PBC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.