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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XYZ, CRWV, VFC

July 28, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total of 41,657 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.9% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 15,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Coreweave Inc (Symbol: CRWV) saw options trading volume of 189,635 contracts, representing approximately 19.0 million underlying shares or approximately 75.3% of CRWV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 8,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 876,200 underlying shares of CRWV. Below is a chart showing CRWV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 42,678 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 19,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, CRWV options, or VFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further XYZ Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

XYZ
CRWV
VFC

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