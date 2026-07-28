Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XYZ, CRWV, VFC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total of 41,657 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.9% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026 , with 15,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Coreweave Inc (Symbol: CRWV) saw options trading volume of 189,635 contracts, representing approximately 19.0 million underlying shares or approximately 75.3% of CRWV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 8,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 876,200 underlying shares of CRWV. Below is a chart showing CRWV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 42,678 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 19,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, CRWV options, or VFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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