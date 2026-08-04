Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: W, TITN, MSBI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 35,065 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026 , with 3,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,300 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Titan Machinery, Inc. (Symbol: TITN) saw options trading volume of 1,806 contracts, representing approximately 180,600 underlying shares or approximately 101% of TITN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 178,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,100 underlying shares of TITN. Below is a chart showing TITN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Midland States Bancorp Inc (Symbol: MSBI) options are showing a volume of 1,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 186,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96% of MSBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,100 underlying shares of MSBI. Below is a chart showing MSBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for W options, TITN options, or MSBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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