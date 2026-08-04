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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: W, TITN, MSBI

August 04, 2026 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 35,065 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026, with 3,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,300 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Titan Machinery, Inc. (Symbol: TITN) saw options trading volume of 1,806 contracts, representing approximately 180,600 underlying shares or approximately 101% of TITN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 178,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,100 underlying shares of TITN. Below is a chart showing TITN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Midland States Bancorp Inc (Symbol: MSBI) options are showing a volume of 1,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 186,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96% of MSBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,100 underlying shares of MSBI. Below is a chart showing MSBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for W options, TITN options, or MSBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further W Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

W
TITN
MSBI

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