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UPS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UPS, AVGO, HRMY

July 21, 2026 — 04:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 22,385 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 10,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 117,962 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring July 22, 2026, with 3,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRMY) options are showing a volume of 4,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 408,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of HRMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 866,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of HRMY. Below is a chart showing HRMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, AVGO options, or HRMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further UPS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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UPS
AVGO
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