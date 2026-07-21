Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UPS, AVGO, HRMY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 22,385 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026 , with 10,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 117,962 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring July 22, 2026, with 3,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRMY) options are showing a volume of 4,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 408,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of HRMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 866,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of HRMY. Below is a chart showing HRMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, AVGO options, or HRMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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