Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TER, BA, LUV

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 55,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 2,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 68,483 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TER options, BA options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
