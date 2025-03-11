News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TER, BA, LUV

March 11, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER), where a total of 36,199 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 145% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 18,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 55,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 2,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 68,483 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

