Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SN, SNOW, AMBC

October 07, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SharkNinja Inc (Symbol: SN), where a total volume of 14,601 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.4% of SN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,300 underlying shares of SN. Below is a chart showing SN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 44,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) saw options trading volume of 7,278 contracts, representing approximately 727,800 underlying shares or approximately 87% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 836,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,300 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SN options, SNOW options, or AMBC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

