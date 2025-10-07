Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SN, SNOW, AMBC

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 44,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) saw options trading volume of 7,278 contracts, representing approximately 727,800 underlying shares or approximately 87% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 836,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,300 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
