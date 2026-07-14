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SEZL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SEZL, SNA, MD

July 14, 2026 — 03:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sezzle Inc (Symbol: SEZL), where a total of 6,435 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 643,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.2% of SEZL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 713,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of SEZL. Below is a chart showing SEZL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) saw options trading volume of 3,074 contracts, representing approximately 307,400 underlying shares or approximately 81.7% of SNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of SNA. Below is a chart showing SNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (Symbol: MD) options are showing a volume of 6,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 642,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of MD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 832,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of MD. Below is a chart showing MD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SEZL options, SNA options, or MD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SEZL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SEZL
SNA
MD

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