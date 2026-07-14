Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SEZL, SNA, MD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sezzle Inc (Symbol: SEZL), where a total of 6,435 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 643,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.2% of SEZL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 713,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of SEZL. Below is a chart showing SEZL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) saw options trading volume of 3,074 contracts, representing approximately 307,400 underlying shares or approximately 81.7% of SNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of SNA. Below is a chart showing SNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (Symbol: MD) options are showing a volume of 6,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 642,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of MD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 832,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of MD. Below is a chart showing MD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SEZL options, SNA options, or MD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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